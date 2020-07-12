Robert C. Doerr



It is with great sadness that we share that our father, Robert C. Doerr, passed away on July 9, 2020, with his daughter, Kathy, by his side. Robert was the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Wilde) and had three brothers and one sister, all who preceded him in death. Robert married Patricia (Pierson) in 1952 and they were the proud parents of five children, one who passed during childbirth.



He is survived by his children, Robert, Kathryn, Debra (James Robinson) and Joseph; as well as grandchildren, Daniel Robinson (Jessica) and Laura Verdugo (Cody Booth); and great grandchildren, Gavin and Layla Verdugo, Brooklyn and Mason Robinson, and Kaci Booth. His wife preceded him in death in 1998.



During his life, he was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and owned Northern Ohio Cash Register for over 40 years. As he wished, he is now watching over his family while he holds "mama's" hand and rocks next to her in their rocking chairs. A private graveside burial will take place at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio, in the near future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store