Robert C. Eikost Jr, age 89, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in his home. He was born on May 29, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert C. and Dorothy (Walker) Eikost Sr.



Robert was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School in 1948 and Ohio State University majoring in Business Administration in 1953, and was also a certified life underwriter. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.



Robert had a successful career as a financial consultant starting in 1958 with Bankers Life of Iowa, then Principal Financial Group and Kersten Wealth Management. He was a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable for insurance sales for many years. Robert was a lifetime Ohio State football fan and season ticket holder. He enjoyed playing basketball and tennis, and travelled extensively with his wife, Margie.



Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret; daughters, Carolyn (Tom) Dimond of Columbus, Katherine Ryals of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Johnson of Toledo; sons, Mark Eikost (Kathleen) of Bosnia and Robert Eikost of Cambridge, Ohio. Also left to cherish his memory were 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Kasten, Miranda Ryals, Branden Johnson, Michael Dimond, and Griffin Ryals.



Friends will be received on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 112 E Wayne St, Maumee, OH from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon. A Graveside service will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





