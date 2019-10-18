|
|
Robert C. Grimes, Jr.
Robert Charles Grimes, Jr., age 71, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Bob was born in Toledo to Robert C. and Mary Lou (Jeakle) Grimes, Sr.
Bob was employed 42 years as a grain inspector at The Anderson's. He was an Army veteran and member of American Legion Post #320, Maumee. Bob enjoyed playing pool, euchre, and scratch-off lottery tickets. Bobby G. will be remembered for living life on his own terms, and often being headstrong, stubborn and ornery. We love you Bob!
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Grimes; daughter, Stephanie (Matt Brotzki) Haas; grandchildren, Madison, Ryan and Mason Haas, Sierra Brotzki; and step-mother, Shirley (Bob Martin) Grimes. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Roberts; son-in-law, Brian Roberts; brother, Clyde "Corky" Grimes; and mother and father in-law, Willis and Lola Finical.
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019