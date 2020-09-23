1/
Robert C. Hanna
1942 - 2020
Robert C. Hanna

Feb. 21, 1942 - Sept. 19, 2020

Robert C. Hanna, 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born February 21, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Elizabeth "Betty" (Conrad) Hanna. Bob married Martha "Marty" Reynolds on August 27 1982, and she preceded him in death on April 28, 2019.

Memorial services for Robert Hanna will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow at Whiteford Cemetery in Lambertville, Michigan on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.

eaglefuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
SEP
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
SEP
23
Interment
02:00 PM
Whiteford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
