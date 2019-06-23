Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert C. "Bob" Harrison, 78, of Genoa, Ohio, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 20, 1941 to Harold C. and Marian R. (Barkhau) Harrison. Bob graduated from Macomber High School and proudly served his country in the Air Force during Vietnam. He worked at Tiedtke's Department Store before working at Value City Furniture where he retired in 2003. He was a member at Trinity United Methodist Church where he enjoyed volunteering. Bob was a life member of the Sandusky County Sportsman's Club and NRA. He was a member of the Recker R/C Club and played Federation Softball for over 20 years. Bob was also a member of the Genoa American Legion Post 324. He was a great man, with a kind heart who will be dearly missed.

Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay; great-grandsons, Ethan, Corey, Justin; son-in-law, Ralph Engelhardt; brothers, Ellwood and Gene; special nephew, Kenneth Zokowich; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Engelhardt; and granddaughter, Jessica Baker.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the time of military honors at 6:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy in Bob's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Trinity United Methodist Church or Genoa American Legion Post 324.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on June 23, 2019
