Robert C. "Doc" Kennedy Robert Craig "Doc" Kennedy, 91, of Toledo, OH, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020. He was born December 11, 1928, in Toledo, OH, to parents Reed and Joyce (Lathrop) Kennedy. Bob grew up in the Old Orchard neighborhood of Toledo and was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. He enjoyed playing football for the Tigers and had the nickname "Doc" given to him by his friends because his father was a physician in Toledo. Bob married his high school sweetheart, started a family, and worked at General Tire/Textileather Corp for many years and retired as a general foreman. Bob enjoyed gardening and roses were his specialty. He loved feeding the birds and each year came up with a new plan to keep the squirrels away. He looked forward every spring to the return of the hummingbirds. During the summer months, he enjoyed grilling outdoors. There was no bigger Ohio State Buckeye fan than Bob! He looked forward to attending home football games when he could. Bob had a buckeye tree planted at the cemetery years ago so that when it was his time, he would hear the buckeyes drop during the fall season. Bob's stories were legendary. He would laugh when telling them and never tire of repeating them whenever the family would get together. Bob loved spending time with his large family. One of the highlights was when his family surprised him with a party for his 90th birthday. He said that was the best day of his life. Bob is survived by his wife of 9 years, Geraldine; her daughter, Michelle Freeman and granddaughter, Kelsea (Kevin) Muskiewicz; his children from his first marriage, Bob (Susan), Chris (Ersol) Salyer, Doug (Cindy), Katie, Mike (Joy), Pat (Sandy), Sarah (Jack) Veselenak and Rick; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline 'Pinky' (Gifford); infant daughter, Mary; brother, Roland; and sister, Emily (McClure). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services were conducted by Reeb Funeral Home. Bob's life will be celebrated in the near future when all his family and many friends can gather. "GO BUCKS"! Online condolences to www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.