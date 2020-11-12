1/1
Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr.
1938 - 2020
Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr.

Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr., 81, passed away November 7, 2020. He was born December 23, 1938 to Joan and Robert C. Meyerhofer Sr. in Toledo. Bob grew up in Swanton and graduated from Swanton High School in 1956. He married Arlene Hodnicki November 4, 1962, they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until her passing August 18, 2019. Bob worked in the Parts Department at Brondes Ford until his retirement. He enjoyed listening to Country music, reading Western themed books, playing with his dogs and was an avid Notre Dame fan. Bob was loving dad and grandfather and was completely devoted to his family.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Tracy Meyerhofer and Dana (Mark) Edmonds; grandson, Ryan Edmonds and beloved dog, Casey.

Special thanks to Flower Hospital Rehabilitation and ProMedica Hospice for the exceptional care.

A private Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Clement Church followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Maumee Valley Save a Pet. Condolences for Bob's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
