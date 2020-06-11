Robert C. Winters
Robert "Bob" Charles Winters, age 62, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was born in Toledo, OH to Charles and Beatrice Winters and was a graduate of St John's High School, class of 1976. He was an exceptional semitruck driver who loved his family and friends. Bob laughed easily and enjoyed auto racing, concerts, and Michigan football and basketball. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Clarence and Helen Ludwig, and Melvin and Arvella Winters.
Bob is survived by his mother, Beatrice Winters; younger brothers, Chris and Bruce (Mikki) Winters; daughter, Mariah Winters; 2 nieces, Jaime (Weston) Edmondson and Alicia (Shawn) Chalfante; and 4 nephews, Joshua (Adriana) Winters, Alex (Kayla) Winters, Aaron (Kate) Winters, and Adam Winters; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday, June 13th, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Donations to Bob's daughter, Mariah would be greatly appreciated.
