Robert "Bob" Carl Meis
Robert "Bob" Carl Meis, 80, of Oak Harbor, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born May 10, 1938 in Toledo to Carl "Bud" and Lavada (Behm) Meis. Bob worked at Teledyne and retired from Perrysburg Machine and Tool.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Patricia Meis; children, Kelly Meis, John (Diane) Meis, Christine (Jon) Quinlivan, Steven (Misty) Meis; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James Meis.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019