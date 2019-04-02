|
Robert Carl Umphrey
Robert Carl Umphrey, age 40, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away on March 20, 2019.
Rob is survived by his brothers, John, Todd, Scott; sister, Michelle; and his son, William.
Rob will be remembered as a man who loved to have fun and who always went out of his way to help so many others.
A Celebration of Life services will be held in the Mausoleum at Highland Memory Gardens, 8308 South River Rd. Waterville Ohio at 1PM on Friday April 5, 2019.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019