Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Mausoleum at Highland Memory Gardens
8308 South River Rd.
Waterville, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Umphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carl Umphrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Carl Umphrey Obituary
Robert Carl Umphrey

Robert Carl Umphrey, age 40, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away on March 20, 2019.

Rob is survived by his brothers, John, Todd, Scott; sister, Michelle; and his son, William.

Rob will be remembered as a man who loved to have fun and who always went out of his way to help so many others.

A Celebration of Life services will be held in the Mausoleum at Highland Memory Gardens, 8308 South River Rd. Waterville Ohio at 1PM on Friday April 5, 2019.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.