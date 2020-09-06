Robert Carnavon Davis



1933 - 2020



Robert "Bob" Carnavon Davis, 86, of Azle, Texas, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 9, 2020.



Robert was born November 3, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Robert J. Davis and Maybelle (Bauman) Davis. He married Marie Adelia Brooks on June 23, 1956, in Williston, Ohio. They were married 62 years. Robert graduated from Waite High School where he was on the swim team and lettering as a drummer in the band. He then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from the University of Toledo. He worked for 30 years as a chemist for the City of Toledo at Environmental Services.



Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, and is survived by two sons, Marc Davis of Bridgeport, Texas and Tim Davis and wife Gerry, of Arcadia, Florida; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob was one of the good guys and he will be greatly missed.





