Robert Caylor
Robert Caylor, age 89, of Toledo, died Thursday October 10, 2019 at Mercy- St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. He was born June 18, 1930 in Toledo to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph (Lottie Robinson) Caylor. He attended Woodward High School and was a Korean War Veteran. Robert was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator at DeVilbiss. He enjoyed working on cars, but the most important thing to him was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by his daughter, Christine (Mike) Logan of Curtice, OH; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bert) Hutchison and Robert Logan; great-grandchildren, Broc, Bryce and Brooklyn; and his beloved dog, Louie.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111 on Saturday from 9 A.M. until the time of Services at 1 P.M., Fr. James Auth, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. Special thanks to the nurses and support staff at Mercy St. Vincent ICU. Online condolences:
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019