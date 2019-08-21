The Blade Obituaries
|
Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Robert Charles Holtfreter


1964 - 2019
Robert Charles Holtfreter Obituary
Robert Charles Holtfreter

Robert Charles Holtfreter, 55, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sylvania, Ohio to Charles Robert and Delores Deanna (Law) Holtfreter on May 3, 1964. Rob graduated from Whitmer High School in 1982, where he excelled in football. Rob worked as a Journeyman electrician as a member of the IBEW Local 8 Union. He also graduated from Owens Community College with his Associate's Degree in Biomedical Technology. Rob loved golfing, Kentucky horse racing, and was a diehard Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Rob is survived by his daughters, Nicole Lynn Holtfreter, Megan Christine Holtfreter; mother, Delores Holtfreter; former spouse, Michelle (Bob) Holtfreter; siblings, Reatha (Steve) Harrison, Deborah (Raymond) Jablonski; nieces and nephews, Amanda and Joseph (Whitney) Jablonski, Lucas Harrison, Derek (Samantha) Harrison, Kyle Curran; numerous extended family members; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Holtfreter; and grandparents, Margaret and Joe Fest.

Friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Rob's name may be made to the Cherry Street Mission.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
