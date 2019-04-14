Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Robert Charles Miller


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Charles Miller Obituary
Robert Charles Miller

Robert "Bob" Charles Miller, 83, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away on April 7, 2019 in his home. He was born on September 1, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Evelyn Virginia (Thomas) and Charles Martin Miller.

Bob was a graduate of the first combined class of 1953 at Anthony Wayne High School. Prior to enrolling in AWHS, Bob was a member of the State Championship basketball team (1950-1951 Class B) at Grand Rapids, Ohio. He proudly served his community as an active member of the Whitehouse Fire Department for 23 years reaching the rank of Assistant Chief. He was hailed for bravery for rescuing an invalid woman from a fire. Bob retired from Owens-Illinois in 1997 after 42 years. His career centered around the mechanical end of the glass business and traveled extensively throughout the U.S and abroad.

He enjoyed countless hours fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, following the children's activities, coaching soccer, teaching the little ones to "dunk", relaxing on the houseboat, and spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Bonnie (Gabsa) Miller; his daughters, Lisa (Richard) Wolf, Sharon (Mark) Dickey, Gail (Jeffery) Whitmer, Holly (Wade) Smith, Tara (Jason) Darnell; son, Phillip (Sundey) Miller; sister, Peggy (Lee) Schoonmaker; 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Fox; and granddaughter, Lynsey Redd. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrused to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit

www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
