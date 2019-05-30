Robert Charles Schweitzer



Robert Charles Schweitzer, 93, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Frank A. and Bertha J. (Nye) Schweitzer.



He was a graduate of Defiance High School and of The United States Army Signal Corps, where he served with the Development Detachment of the Engineering Laboratories. He began his career at All Star Products in Defiance and became a production supervisor.



He was a former Minuteman Fireman with the Defiance Fire Department, a lifetime member of the Defiance Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman's Association. He was a Military Support Member of the Fort Defiance VFW Post 3360 and a member of the Tinora Music Boosters. Adored by his family, beloved by friends and his community. Bob never met a stranger; he would talk to and help anyone whose path crossed his.



He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church where, in 1962, he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann (Friend), who survives. He is also survived by his children; Teresa Anne Schweitzer, Santa Rosa, CA, Jennifer Anne Schweitzer-Ahmed, (Mahtab Ahmed), Defiance, OH, Andrew Charles Schweitzer, (Dr. Kellee (Gooden) Schweitzer), Toledo, OH, and Anthony Charles Schweitzer, (Sheila (McCoy) Schweitzer), Redwood City, CA.



He enjoyed, most of all, doting on his grandchildren, Madeline Anne Schweitzer, Lilly Anne Ahmed, Benjamin David Schweitzer, Erica Jeban Ahmed, Grayson Charles Schweitzer (deceased), and Scarlett Josephine Schweitzer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; and sisters, Francis (Frank) Schweitzer, Paul Schweitzer, Norbert (Dutch) Schweitzer, Richard (Dick) Schweitzer, Agatha Schweitzer, and Helen Rauch. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mrs. Richard (Kathy) Schweitzer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating.



Visitation is Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation is also from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to , Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, or to the Defiance fire department towards maintenance of the 1926 fire truck. On line condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com



Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019