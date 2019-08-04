|
Robert Charles Sheline
Robert Charles "Bob" Sheline passed away August 2, 2019, in his home, after an extended illness. Bob was born in Edon, Ohio on October 28, 1927 to Raymond and Rozenna Sheline.
Bob was a 1944 graduate of Woodward High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Education degree from Toledo University in 1955. He was a teacher in the Toledo Public School System for 39 years. Bob taught 5th and 6th grade, and brought the joy of learning to thousands of students.
Bob was a Renaissance man, as he excelled in golf, bowling and poker. He was a great competitor, and had the confidence to win countless golf tournaments. He rolled five "300" games long before it was commonplace. Bob never forgot a card that was played at the table, and in his later years, Bob, or "Rob" as he was known by his friends at the casino, enjoyed many hours there, seldom missing a day. Bob's infectious smile will be missed by all those who knew him.
Bob is preceded in death by his two older brothers, Raymond Sheline and Richard Sheline, and his youngest daughter, Kelly Sheline. Bob will be dearly missed by his older brother, Harry Sheline, and his surviving children, Robert (Linda) Sheline Jr., Timothy Sheline, Randy (Tom) Britton, Scott Sheline, Mark Sheline, and Tracy (Jeffrey) Clegg, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Additional family includes three step-grandchildren, one step great-granddaughter and all of his friends at the casino and on the 19th hole. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers from Care.com for their loving compassion and kindness. Friends can visit the family at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 West Sylvania Ave., Toledo Ohio 43623 (419-841-2422) on Tuesday, August 6, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Bob's memorial service 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019