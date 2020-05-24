Robert Charles Wahl



Robert Charles Wahl, best remembered by family and friends as former TV network station reporter and evening news director in Augusta, GA, author, excellent wood carver, accomplished amateur golfer, fun story-teller and fond companion, died on 7 March 2020. Rob was the youngest of six sons of Nina Marie [nee Boyer] and Russell Rothenburger Wahl. Both Nathan Hale School and Devilbiss High School had at least one of the sons in attendance for 21 years running. It must have worn out both the faculty and staff inasmuch as neither school exists any longer. Rob's passions were golfing and writing. Rob, while not as extensively published as his brother Jan, published two children's books and two novels. The most notable of such was his published book entitled "Ride the Giant Wolf," of which he should be most proud. Three brothers predeceased Rob, namely, David in 1970; Phil [notably the General Manager of Augusta National Golf Club for 17 years] in 1978; and Jan [see his obituary in the New York Times in February 2019] in 2019. Both father and mother also predeceased, 1984 and 2002 respectively. Rob is survived by brothers Doug who has lived in Germany for 51 years and Mike of Rose Valley, PA.



The following remembrances penned by Toledo resident and lifelong friend of the family [often referred to as the 7th brother], Jerry Tasker, capture the essence and character of Rob as well as anyone else might offer.



Rob Wahl was a many faceted man. Youngest brother of six boys, he was a fine writer, a great golfer, a gifted wit, a great and affable friend, and deep in his heart, he was always young. Humorously jocular, athletically coordinated, riotously funny, he could be deadly serious and pensive one moment, and stomachachingly laughable the next. He reminded me of Mel Gibson on nitrous oxide.



He was a wonderful and entertaining raconteur. Rob regaled his friends and family with dozens and dozens of the most spellbinding stories from his days of yore at The Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia (Yes, THAT "Augusta!") where brother, Phil Wahl, reigned supreme as Club House Manager for some 17 years. Rob has set down some of those stories on his computer and I hope family and friends can locate them and share them. Each is a jewel and indicative of the writer who lived in Rob, and they may make you wet your pants.



Years before Tony Randall and Walter Matthau ever thought to take up residence with each other as roomies in the movie "The Odd Couple," Rob and another brother, Yannie (Jan Wahl, Toledo, Ohio's famous children's book author) were the original "Odd Couple." Rob and Yannie's mutual tenancy existed at the opposite ends of the scale when it came to alternate methods of housekeeping. One fastidious, and the other… well let's just say, not so fastidious.



Because of his wonderful sense of humor, Rob could make a five-hour car trip on boring interstate highways seem like five minutes. With a few well embellished tales from Rob's unforgettable memories, a noon lunch could turn into a frivolous 2-hour escape from reality. Weekends at our cottage were halcyon days laced with Rob-caused throaty guffaws. Once when a huge 100-foot oak tree had fallen during the night, Rob had me take his picture holding up the giant with his little pinkie finger just as many have been photographed stabilizing the Leaning Tower of Pisa. He had a wonderful sense of the frivolous, but always toward a hilarious and gleeful end.



When it came to golf, Rob excelled. He could drive a golf ball long, straight and beautifully down the exact middle of almost every fairway, and then turn to his gallery of friends who had just witnessed perhaps the greatest golf shot they'd ever seen, and earnestly remark, "I didn't get all of that!" And he meant it. On any given morning I still visualize Rob's perfect swing and finishing golf stance in that half state of sleep just before awakening. What a perfect way to face another day. It makes me feel proud to have been a small part of his life.



Rob was very special to his family as well as his friends. We will all miss him a lot. At a ski-lodge in the mountainous country of up-state Pennsylvania in the dead of winter, we who were there to witness the hilarity of charades with Rob miming the word "DO" from "DO UNTO OTHERS…" will never forget the funniest ten minutes ever of our lives!



Live on in our minds Rob, and continue to make us laugh.





