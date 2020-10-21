Robert Clair Oswalt Sr.
Robert Clair Oswalt Sr., age 95, passed away peacefully at home, October 17, 2020, in White Lake, Michigan. He was born in Payne, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Toledo. Robert served in the Merchant Marines during W.W. II, enlisting at age 18. He was employed from 1946 to 1970 with the Dura Corporation in Toledo, followed by 18 years at the General Motors Hydromatic Plant, in Toledo, retiring in 1988. Robert enjoyed many years of raising German Shorthair Pointer hunting dogs for field trials, golfing and spending time with family.
Robert is survived by his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Daryl) Gruber; daughter-in-law, Dot Oswalt; sister-in-law, Miriam Oswalt; and many nieces and nephews; he was an adored grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 5; and great-great-grandfather of 2. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Esther Oswalt; son, Robert Clair Oswalt Jr.; parents, Arthur Marion and Ida Irene Oswalt; and siblings, Clyde June Oswalt, Marian Rosalie (Verlin) Price, Donald Lorain Oswalt, Richard Ellwood Oswalt, Ronald Keith Oswalt, James Arthur Oswalt, and Judy Luanne Oswalt.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, October 22nd from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. Robert will be laid to rest with Military Honors beside Esther at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
