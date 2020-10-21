1/1
Robert Clair Oswalt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Clair Oswalt Sr.

Robert Clair Oswalt Sr., age 95, passed away peacefully at home, October 17, 2020, in White Lake, Michigan. He was born in Payne, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Toledo. Robert served in the Merchant Marines during W.W. II, enlisting at age 18. He was employed from 1946 to 1970 with the Dura Corporation in Toledo, followed by 18 years at the General Motors Hydromatic Plant, in Toledo, retiring in 1988. Robert enjoyed many years of raising German Shorthair Pointer hunting dogs for field trials, golfing and spending time with family.

Robert is survived by his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Daryl) Gruber; daughter-in-law, Dot Oswalt; sister-in-law, Miriam Oswalt; and many nieces and nephews; he was an adored grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 5; and great-great-grandfather of 2. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Esther Oswalt; son, Robert Clair Oswalt Jr.; parents, Arthur Marion and Ida Irene Oswalt; and siblings, Clyde June Oswalt, Marian Rosalie (Verlin) Price, Donald Lorain Oswalt, Richard Ellwood Oswalt, Ronald Keith Oswalt, James Arthur Oswalt, and Judy Luanne Oswalt.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, October 22nd from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. Robert will be laid to rest with Military Honors beside Esther at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Great man, Great Life!, We will miss you Oz
Scott Becker
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved