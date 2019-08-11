|
Robert "Bob" Clark
Robert "Bob" Clark, of Ashland, passed away on July 25, 2019. He was 89 years old. Bob was no doubt met by his grandson Jeremy, who left this life seven years ago.
It was in Dayton, Ohio, where Bob was born and raised, that he met Lois Jean Eisele. They had two children and enjoyed a happy marriage for almost 68 years. He joined the Air National Guard in 1950 and spent the majority of his career as Chief of Supply with the 180th Tactical Fighter Squadron in Toledo, Ohio. After 33 years, Bob retired from the Guard at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Several years later, he and Lois decided to join family in Ashland, Oregon and spend their remaining years there.
Bob was a devoted family man who was outgoing, had a great sense of humor, and loved a good (or bad) pun. In high school he was a member of the track and basketball teams and had a lifelong love for the game of golf. He loved meeting new people and striking up conversations on a variety of subjects. This served him well during the many years he volunteered with the Ashland Police Department, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and at the Ashland Plaza Information Booth.
Bob and Lois enjoyed a long and happy retirement which included traveling to many parts of the world. Hawaii was a particular favorite. They loved taking in concerts and plays, and spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Mike; daughter-in-law, Mary; daughter, Patti; granddaughters, Jessica, Kendall and Hannah and great grandchildren Averi and Jarred. Remembrance donations may be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019