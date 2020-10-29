1/1
Robert Clay Stephens
1938 - 2020
Robert Clay Stephens

Robert Clay Stephens was born September 21, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to the union of Abraham Lincoln Stephens and Berylee Foster. He departed this life to be with the Lord, October 13, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory, God daughters, Corlyn (Terry) Patterson and Kristen Lytle; nephew, Boyd Gary (Betty) Stephens; and stepson, Darren Hardwick; special friends, Katherine Vines, Sherman Sweeney, John (Sharon) Scott and Stanley Cowell and a host of loving family and friends.

Robert will be missed by all. Services for Robert will be private.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
