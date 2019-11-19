|
Robert Clifford "Bob" Detlef
Robert Clifford "Bob" Detlef, 72, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 31, 1947, in Toledo. Bob worked in the automotive industry and was a member of the UAW and Teamsters.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary of 54 years; children, Princess Kimberly Detlef, Robert Charles (Beth) Detlef, and Bryan (Amy) Detlef; grandchildren, Joshua (Sheena) Detlef-Loveday, Christopher Detlef, Nathaniel Detlef, and Dakota Detlef; great-grandchildren, Dominic Devers and Beautiful Maya Detlef; sister, Valerie Shaver, brother, Donald (Rose) Detlef; sister-in-law, Laura Detlef; aunt, Janice (Christopher) Kohn and uncle, James Detlef. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy (Betterly) Detlef and brother, John Detlef
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor's Choice.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019