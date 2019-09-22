Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Robert D. Baker, 82, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at The Lakes of Monclova surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born November 18, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald and Margaret (Stoner) Baker. He married Suzanne Thomas and together they shared 64 years together.

Robert was a mix operator for General Mills for 39 years. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching Cleveland Indians baseball. Robert also loved to travel, especially to Florida and other various places.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Judi (Fred) Friess and Donna Glanville; grandchildren, Phillip Whitner, Michelle Whitner, Renee (Greg) Masserant, Andrea Friess, Clay Glanville and Grant Glanville; five great-grandchildren; brother, William S. Baker, and special friends, Jim and Mary Kulwicki of Maumee. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda S. Whitner; son-in-law, Mike Glanville and sister-in-law, Marilyn Baker.

Per Robert's request, services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). The family would like thank the staff of Legacy, Lakes of Monclova and Northwest Ohio Hospice for their unconditional care and support. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the or a . Condolences may be made online to the family at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
