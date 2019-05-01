Robert D. Blinn



Robert D. Blinn, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 at Brookdale in Bowling Green surrounded by his family.



Bob was born in Glens Falls, NY, to Elizabeth and Morse Blinn on July 14, 1933. He married Patricia Cleland in 1956 and they later divorced. He married Carla (Hoke) on December 14, 1985 and she preceded him in death December 18, 2011.



Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He graduated from Bryant College in Providence, RI in 1957. He began his career at Owens Corner Fiberglass in 1957 at the Ashton, RI plant and was transferred later in 1957 to Toledo's corporate headquarters in the financial accounting department as an accountant. In 1959, he joined the newly-formed Corporate Data Processing Department to work on "these new things called transistorized computers." He spent the rest of his career in various positions from programmer o a Director of Information Systems and retired in 1992.



Bob coached little league baseball for seven years and girls softball for six years for Keyser School in Toledo from the mid 1960's through 1977.



As an Eagle Scout, Bob was involved as an adult leader in the Toledo Area Council at the troop and district level for 38 years. He was district chairman for the Turkeyfoot District while living in Toledo and Wood District while living in Bowling Green. He received the Solver Beaver Award from the Toledo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America in 1984 for distinguished service to youth.



Bob was an active member of the Bowling Green community as an Elk, Kiwanian, member of the BGSU Falcon Club and President's Club and the BG Park's Foundation. He served on the boards of the BG School Foundation, Wood Lane Industries, BG Downtown Foundation and Wheeled Meals. He was an avid fan of the BGSU football and basketball teams. In 2011 he was named Bowling Green's Outstanding Male Citizen of the Year. He participated in honor flight with his son Jon in 2013.



Bob's survivors include his sons Jon (Maureen) of Maumee, Ohio and Timothy of Swanton, Ohio; daughter Julie Metzger of LaPorte, Indiana; grandchildren Ashley, Zachary, and Ryan Metzger of LaPorte, Indiana and Erin and Greg Blinn of Maumee, Ohio; sisters Peg, Gail (Mike), Judy, Susan and Penny (Jim) all of Hudson Falls, NY; Pat (Louie) of South Glens Falls, New York; Jean (Roy) of Ft. Edward, New York; and Nancy (Elwyn) of Fayette, Ohio; brother Peter (Florence) of Troutman, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 315 South College Drive Bowling Green, Ohio. Pastor Melanie Haack will officiate. Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.



Memorial contributions may be given to Bowling Green School Foundation to be used for teacher grants or Bridge Hospice in Findlay, Ohio.



Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019