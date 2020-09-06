1/1
Robert D. "Bob" Boring
1952 - 2020
Robert D. "Coach" Boring, age 67, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully August 29, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Emil and Jane (Stautton) Boring on December 20, 1952, in Toledo. Bob taught for Toledo Public Schools for 33 years, retiring in 2017. He was also known as Coach Boring to many kids and now adults. Bob coached little league football for 30 years and also baseball and wrestling. Coach Boring's love and dedication to the Redskins wasn't hard to see. So many people have the utmost respect for him and the program he built from the ground up with Julie McIntyre. He was a pillar in the community and will be missed by so many. Bob's smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of almost 43 years, Dolores (Zablocki) Boring; sister, Susan Boring; only son, Aaron; daughters, Amber and Ashley; grandchildren, Aakeana, Aaleeya, Sydney, Michael, and Londyn; great-granddaughter, Meyah; brother-in-laws, George, Cas, and Richard Zablcki; sister-in-law, Mary Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Evelyn Zablocki; brothers-in-law, Benny Zablocki and Charlie Bennett; and niece, Krystal Bennett.

The family will receive guests on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) and again Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Memorial Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In honor of Coach Boring please wear your favorite Redskin or OSU gear. (Masks are required with social distancing)

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Cancer Society or the WTLFL (West Toledo Lightweight Football League).

To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer – Southwest Chapel
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer – Southwest Chapel
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Newcomer – Southwest Chapel
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
We are so sorry about the passing of Mr. Boring . He was such a nice man. He always was so polite and worked so hard to please his customers. May his soul rest in eternal peace
Rania Eid
