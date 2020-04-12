|
Robert D. Brannon
Robert Brannon, born on June 16, 1943, passed away at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio on April 9, 2020. Robert was a Detective for the Toledo Police Department, wearing the gold detective shield in recognition of over 40 years of service. In his free time, Robert was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Robert was preceded in death by Judy Brannon, his beloved wife of 58 years. Robert leaves to cherish his memories his children Debbie (Gary), Daniel (Patrizia), and Jeannette; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a .
Visitation and Services for Robert will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Robert's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts. A graveside celebration is being planned for a later date for those wishing to honor Robert's life.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020