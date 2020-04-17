(News story) Robert D. Brannon, a Toledo police detective who with resolve and a mind for detail tracked suspects and cracked cases in more than 20 years on the burglary squad, died April 9 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 76. He had cancer, daughter Debbie Laux said. Mr. Brannon in 2000 received the police department's first gold detective shield, a counterpart to the No. 1 badge worn by the most senior uniformed officer. "I was his boss. He was one of my top guys," said Robert Baumgartner, who was burglary squad sergeant. "His biggest legacy was for all the people he helped and the crimes he solved." One of Mr. Brannon's biggest cases became public about three years before he retired. In 2006, a grand jury indicted 18 people charged with being part of a safe-cracking, breaking-and-entering, and grand theft ring - 88 counts all told. Mr. Baumgartner said then that it was the biggest such ring he'd seen in 40 years. Mr. Brannon and Detective Sherri Wise handled the investigation. Later that year, they received police department meritorious service awards. "He was a bulldog once he got onto a case," said Mr. Baumgartner, now an investigator for the senior protection unit of the Lucas County prosecutor's office. Yet Mr. Brannon in 2000, newly awarded the gold detective shield, said, "It's neat when a 7 or 8 year old says, 'I want to be a doctor.' I still don't know what I want to do professionally." Gary Laux, his son-in-law, said: "He loved the chase. He loved being involved in trying to get the bad guys. It was his life." Mr. Brannon still kept case records at his West Toledo home. "He had everything in order," his daughter said. He told The Blade, in 2000, "You come in because you like the work and your partners are depending on you being here. "You know who should have the gold badge is my wife," Mr. Brannon said then. He was appointed to the Toledo force on Jan. 13, 1967. He started walking the downtown beat and then moved to a patrol car before he was assigned the selective enforcement unit. He became a burglary detective in the late 1980s. He didn't take security jobs when off duty or after he retired. "He was a family man. He wanted to be with his wife," their daughter said. They went to the movies and visited casinos - or stayed home. He liked to fish in Fletcher Pond near Alpena, Mich., and went to the state of Washington to hunt elk with his son and son-in-law. He was born June 16, 1943 in Toledo to Elsie and Horace Brannon. He was a graduate of Sylvania High School He and his young family lived in Liberty Center, Ohio, and he worked at the Campbell Soup Co. in Napoleon. His wife of 58 years, the former Judy Young, died Jan. 11, 2019. Surviving are his daughters, Debbie Laux and Jeannette Brannon; son, Daniel; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Services on Thursday were private. The family plans to hold a gathering in his honor later. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor's choice. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2020.