Robert D. Marciniak



Robert D. Marciniak, age 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 5, 1933 to Joseph and Mary (Nowicki) Marciniak. Robert graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1951 and from the University of Toledo, College of Pharmacy where he was a member of the Army R.O.T.C. He went into active duty Army 82nd Airborne from 1956-1958. Robert married Nancy Kremnec in 1960 while employed at Koontz Drug. He continued his career at Lane Drug where he served as pharmacist and store manager for many years. He retired in 1998 from Rite Aid.



Robert was a longtime member of St. Agnes Parish where he served as an usher and on the finance committee. He was also active with Boy Scout Troop #20. After St. Agnes's closing he became a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish and served as an usher with his son Todd and grandsons Patrick and Timothy.



In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean (Oleniczak) Marciniak; and sister, Bernadine (Leonard) Wasserman. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kremnec) Marciniak; sons, Mark, Greg, and Todd (Debbie); daughter, Sandra (Craig) Hanna; grandchildren, Stephen (Lauren) Hanna, Andrew (Bethany) Hanna, Kierstin Hanna, Patrick and Timothy Marciniak; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Hanna.



Visitation will be Friday, June 21 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church narthex from 10-11 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially Duane and Sarah for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Most Blessed Sacrament Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 20, 2019