Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
1933 - 2019
Robert D. Sharp Obituary
Robert D. Sharp

Robert D. "Bob" Sharp, age 86, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Bob was born July 19, 1933 in Lima, Ohio to the late Jesse and Esther (Good) Sharp. On June 7, 1952 he married the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" (Mayer) Sharp.

Bob was a graduate of Lima South High School; He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later he served in the United States National Guard. Bob retired in 1996 from Nickles Bakery in Navarre, Ohio. Bob enjoyed traveling and he was an avid golfer. He especially loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia "Pat" Sharp of Walbridge, OH; son, Michael D. Sharp of Paulding, OH; two daughters, Debra J. (Delbert L.) Layfield of Oregon, OH, Terri L. (Marty) Wagner of Defiance, OH; three grandchildren, Jade (Sarah) Crossland of Napoleon, OH, Melissa (Wade) Harris of Sherwood, OH and Dustin (Shayna) Crossland of Malinta, OH; eight great-grandchildren, Lane, Grace, Addilyn, Genevieve, Abby Grace, Camden, Gage and Harlow; brother, Gene Sharp; brother-in-law, Tom (Sherri) Davidson and sister-in-law, Cindy (Mark) Ellis.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Jack (Fran) Sharp and a sister, Marjorie (Ron) Thompson.

Memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio 45805. Pastor Wayne Dunlap will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at

www.chiles-lamanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
