Robert Dave "Bob" Wooley
Robert Dave "Bob" Wooley, age 81, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 15, 1937 in Milburn, KY to Clarence and Pauline (Draper) Samples. A proud US Marine Corps Veteran, Bob was owner and operator of Wooley's Diner on Tremainsville Rd. for 20 years, retiring in 1997. He previously worked as an office manager at Blair Realty. He was a member of Trilby United Methodist Church.
Bob was a "spunky and strong-willed dude" who protected the people he loved. He lived for his family, loved to brag about his grandchildren, and Would Not miss one of their extracurricular activities. He enjoyed bowling and fishing, and in his youger years he was a judge for the National Golden Gloves tournaments. He was also a die hard Ohio State fan. Bob enjoyed his sweets, and an occasional margarita while listening to Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. His family will remember his beautiful bright blue eyes, and his fierce love for them. He will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Corine (Emrick) Wooley (married June 16, 1962); children, Michele Wooley (Sal Garza) and David (Wendy) Wooley; and grandchildren, Nicholas Makras, Alexandria Makras, Kayla Wooley (Eric Hart), Lindsay Wooley, and Kiersten Wooley (Adam Hem). He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Clarence Wooley.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, August 8 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Kuhlman and Rev. Larry Swaisgood presiding. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with a Military Committal Service in Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019