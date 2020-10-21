Robert Dennis Chase



On September 23, 2020 Robert Dennis Chase, age 64, died unexpectedly passing away in his sleep of natural cases (hpertension).



Robert was the first born, September 12, 1956, of Betty Roth Chase and Nicholas K. Chase, Jr. He graduated from Lake High School in 1975. He enjoyed playing hockey in school. Bob completed one year at Owens Community College.



Bob was gifted with a mechanical mind. He could fix just about anything. He was a first rate Harley Davidson motorcycle mechanic. He was self-employed 15-20 years as a motorcycle mechanic. He was a jack of all trades. He worked on an oil rig in Wyoming, commercial windows in California, ironworker, welded in large ships.



In 2003, Bob moved to Mims, Florida. His last ten years, he worked at MET/CON as a tool and die maker.



My father, Nick Chase always said, "Bob was here for the good times." Bob socialized often. His friends ranged the social stratus.



Bob traveled across the United States riding his 1973 FLH Shovelhead Harley Davidson. He must have rebuilt that engine 10 times. Bob acquired friends wherever he traveled or lived. He had a talent of giving people nicknames that lasted a lifetime. He even named his youngest sister.



Bob's favorite saying was "If you are not living your life on the edge, you are taking up too much space."



Bob was dearly loved by his father; mother; brother, Jim; sister, Cathy. Bob was married to his wife, Rebecca since 2008. They resided in Mims, Florida. Bob loved his wife, Becky. She made sure Bob had his lunch packed for work, supper on table and took care of the household. Bob will be dearly missed by his stepchildren; and his granddaughter.



Bob is survived by his wife, Rebecca Chase; James (Tonya) Chase, Cathy (Robert) Chase-Laub.



His father, Nicholas K. Chase Jr.; and his mother, Betty Roth Chase, who died of ovarian cancer in 1967 are deceased. His grandmother, Esta Chase and grandfather, Nickolas K Chase, Sr., are deceased.



Bob was cremated in Florida. Please check out James Chase's Facebook for a motorcycle memorial ride in Bob's honor with his friends and family. This obituary was written by his sister, Cathy, who will miss her unique older brother.





