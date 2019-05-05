Robert "Bob" DeShetler



Robert "Bob" DeShetler of Fremont, Michigan, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Newaygo Medical Care Facility in Fremont. Bob was born on February 8, 1921, in Toledo, Ohio, to Frederick and Isabelle (Beer) DeShetler and fully enjoyed his 98 years of life. He grew up in Toledo and graduated from the University of Toledo. Bob married Selma (Sally) Schwartz, also of Toledo, on April 27, 1946 and together they celebrated 73 years of marriage.



Bob enlisted in the United States Army in May 1943 and was honorably discharged in December 1945. During his Army career, Bob served in Patton's Third Army, landing at Utah Beach two weeks after the Normandy Invasion. Bob's tennis talent qualified him to represent the Army in tennis tournaments in Europe during the war. He was in Paris when it was liberated and was very willing to share stories of his time in the service and the opportunities he was offered.



Bob was working for National Family Opinion in Toledo doing research for Gerber Baby Food Company when he was asked to join the baby food company in Fremont. In 1952, Bob and Sally moved with their two children, Thomas and Gail, to Fremont and Bob retired in 1986 as Vice President of Advertising and Market Research.



Bob is survived by his wife of 73 years, Selma "Sally" Schwartz DeShetler of Fremont; son, Thomas (Beverly) DeShetler of Livonia, Michigan; daughter, Gail (David) Christensen of Westfield Center, Ohio; his grandchildren: Michael (Nikki) DeShetler, Erika (Kyle) Brown and Katherine (Matthew) Schurman and three great grandchildren, Mason, Payton and Mallory; several other relatives in the Toledo area. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, M. Frederick and Isabelle (Beer) DeShetler and his brother, Fredrick DeShetler (Rita) and (Betty) all of Toledo.



Bob was a great athlete and set records for the DeVilbiss High School track team in Toledo. He loved golf (was honored to play with Arnold Palmer twice) and played tennis until he was 90. He will always be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, loving spirit....and his bow tie!



The family will have a private service and a celebration of Bob's life at a later date. Friends are asked to consider memorial contributions in memory of Bob to the Fremont Area Foundation for the First Congregational Church Endowment Fund. Crandell – Fremont Chapel www.crandellfh.com



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019