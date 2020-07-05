Robert Douglas Creager
Robert Douglas Creager, 6-29-1935 to 7-4-2020, will be remembered as a loving husband and father that worked tirelessly to make his family's dreams come true. He also was able to keep a couple of his hobbies alive as was evident by the number of photographs taken on family vacation to the lower 48 states. Later traveling with his wife Mary Ellen to Hawaii and Ireland in retirement. He loved watching his kids and grandkids in their activities.
He was a graduate of Macomber High School and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves Military Police Unit. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Libbey Glass from1957 to 1997 (40 years) as an Electrician and Electrical Supervisor. He was associated with drag racing in the 50s as a member of the Lancer's Car Club. In the late 50s through 2000s he serviced track electronics at Milan Dragway and other tracks in the area, his way of keeping close to the sport he loved.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen (Ruddy) Creager; sons, Douglas (Lynn) Creager, David (Noel) Creager; grandchildren, Abigail Bammert (Brian), Ian Creager (Christina), Tyler Creager and great grandchild, Greta Bammert. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Creager and mother, Florence Creager.
Friends are invited to visit on from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where social distancing practices will be followed. The Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Regina Coeli Church, 530 Regina Pkwy. Rev. John Miller Officiant. In leu of flowers, his family asks that donations be directed to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, Toledo Oh., 43606. To send his family condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
.www.ansberg-west.com