Resources More Obituaries for Robert Alexander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert E. Alexander

1946 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) ONSTED, Mich. - Robert E. Alexander, who from age 16 made the YMCA his life's work, including a quarter century as a leader with the YMCA of Greater Toledo, died Monday at his Lenawee County home. He was 73.



He had a massive heart attack, his wife, Stephanie Dames Alexander, said. The couple moved from Lambertville to Loch Erin in 2014, after the couple retired - he as executive director of the Greater Toledo Y's foundation, and she as the Y's vice president of development.



"He was the kind of person who liked to get up in the morning and go to work. He always felt proud that he could go to work there," his wife said.



Mr. Alexander was chief executive of the Greater Toledo Y from 1989 until 2010, after which he took the foundation position.



"What he really brought about was collaboration. He knew that making it alone was a tough deal," said Paul Schlatter, a YMCA trustee for life and a former YMCA board chairman. "He had a great insight. He wasn't afraid to try things."



Teaming with ProMedica and Mercy Health allowed the Y to build facilities it couldn't have alone, Mr. Schlatter.



Among the best known of those partnerships was with the Jewish Community Center in Sylvania Township, starting in 1999.



"That was truly hours and hours of getting to know each other and trusting and developing a relationship," said Lee Dunn, a Y trustee for life and a former board chairman. "Toledo is forever a better place because of his sense of collaboration.



"He was an inspired leader who saw the best in people," Mr. Dunn said. "He was dynamic, passionate, and wanted to make the world a better place than he found it."



A particular source of pride was the "splash" program, in which the Y offered free swimming lessons to anyone at all branches.



"It grew every year. He thought everyone should have a chance to be safer around water and learn the basics," said his daughter, Jennifer Ruple, a former director of marketing and communications for the Greater Toledo Y.



"He was a vibrant personality," his daughter said. "He spent a lot of time preparing for staff meetings. He was a great motivator. He would bring in books and quotes and sometimes sing song lyrics. He was intense and wanted our association to be great."



A decision to close the South Toledo YMCA in 2009 prompted protest from a group of neighbors and community leaders and an ultimately unsuccessful membership drive to save the branch.



"That was a tough time for him, because it got to be contentious. To close a branch broke his heart," said Mr. Schlatter who added, the branch "lost a significant amount of money for six or seven years" before it closed.



He was born June 9, 1946, in Philadelphia to Anntoinette and Christopher Alexander. He grew up in Springfield, Pa., where he went to high school and was a swim instructor at age 16. He received a bachelor's degree from Villanova University in Pennsylvania and a master's degree from Springfield College in Massachusetts.



He came to Toledo from the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, where he was vice president. He worked at Ys in Pennsylvania and Delaware and was executive director of the Y in Grand Haven, Mich.



He was a volunteer leader with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, the Victory Center, and the Ability Center of Greater Toledo. He was a member of Toledo Rotary Club.



Surviving are his wife, Stephanie Dames Alexander, whom he married March 19, 1999; mother, Ann McGrath; daughter, Jennifer Ruple; son, Josh Alexander; stepson, Christopher Dames; stepddaughter, Lisa Dames Hazlett; sister, Kathlene Jernegan, and six grandchildren.



The family will hold a celebration of life later. Arrangements are by Tecumseh Chapel at Handler Funeral Homes, Tecumseh, Mich.



The family suggests tributes to YMCA Storer Camps.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.