Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Robert E. "Bob" Cook


1954 - 2019
Robert E. "Bob" Cook Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Cook

Bob Cook, aged 65, passed away at his home in Maumee, Ohio, on September 1, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 2, 1954 to Richard and Laura (Schwarz) Cook. He was raised in the West End and was a 1972 graduate of Devilbiss High School. There he became a member of the National Honor Society. He also received an Associate Degree from the University of Toledo. Bob spent his working years, mainly in the retail sector, doing everything from stock clerk to management. He was an accomplished musician, especially with his guitars.

Bob is survived by special long time friend, Denise Declercq; brother, David (Rhoda) Cook; niece, Anne (Cook) Wielgopolski (Mike) and great nephew, Elliot.

Services will be private and memorial contributions can be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society, either online or to 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, OH 43537.

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
