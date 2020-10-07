Robert E. Danko



Robert E. Danko passed away at the age of 83 on October 1, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, and attended DeVilbiss High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged four years later. In 1967 he was hired by Sun Chemical Corp., where he remained a loyal employee until 2004 when he retired.



He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janet; sons, William Danko MD, Robert J Danko (Nancy); daughter, Leslie (Gregory); grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Bradlee, Bo, Robert (II), Mariah, Tyler; many nieces and nephews and sister, Mary of Florida.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Gribo and Steven Danko; and his brother, Stephen.





