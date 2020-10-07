1/
Robert E. Danko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Danko

Robert E. Danko passed away at the age of 83 on October 1, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, and attended DeVilbiss High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged four years later. In 1967 he was hired by Sun Chemical Corp., where he remained a loyal employee until 2004 when he retired.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janet; sons, William Danko MD, Robert J Danko (Nancy); daughter, Leslie (Gregory); grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Bradlee, Bo, Robert (II), Mariah, Tyler; many nieces and nephews and sister, Mary of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Gribo and Steven Danko; and his brother, Stephen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
No matter how old we are, it’s never easy to lose a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Barbara Williams
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved