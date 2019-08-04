Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bob" Davison


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. "Bob" Davison Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Davison

Robert E. "Bob" Davison, age 96, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania with his loving daughters by his side. He was born on April 7, 1923 to Cecil and Jeanette (DeLisle) Davison in Toledo. Bob was a graduate of Whitmer High School where he played Varsity baseball and also basketball. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from Owens Illinois after 35 years of service in 1983. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Gladys and best friends, Don and Rosemary for many years. They also were active dancers, and liked gardening. Bob was an avid golfer and loved baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed spending time with family and watching the great-grandchildren's sporting events and recitals. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gladys; son, Ron Davison; son-in-law, Frank Heaps; and sisters, Esther Romans and Jeanne Walker. Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Linda Heaps and Sandra (Mark) Ames; grandchildren, Frank (Meredith) Heaps, III, Alisha (Matthew) Polkowsky, Ryan (Allison) Ames, Tiffany (Justin) Johnson, Kristiana Davison and C.J.; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Xander, E.J., Maddy, Claire, Riley, Cole, Ella and Luke; brother, Willard (Jayne) Davison; sister, Margie Jay; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the United Way or the Toledo Humane Society.

To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now