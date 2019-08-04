|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Davison
Robert E. "Bob" Davison, age 96, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania with his loving daughters by his side. He was born on April 7, 1923 to Cecil and Jeanette (DeLisle) Davison in Toledo. Bob was a graduate of Whitmer High School where he played Varsity baseball and also basketball. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from Owens Illinois after 35 years of service in 1983. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Gladys and best friends, Don and Rosemary for many years. They also were active dancers, and liked gardening. Bob was an avid golfer and loved baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed spending time with family and watching the great-grandchildren's sporting events and recitals. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gladys; son, Ron Davison; son-in-law, Frank Heaps; and sisters, Esther Romans and Jeanne Walker. Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Linda Heaps and Sandra (Mark) Ames; grandchildren, Frank (Meredith) Heaps, III, Alisha (Matthew) Polkowsky, Ryan (Allison) Ames, Tiffany (Justin) Johnson, Kristiana Davison and C.J.; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Xander, E.J., Maddy, Claire, Riley, Cole, Ella and Luke; brother, Willard (Jayne) Davison; sister, Margie Jay; and many other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the United Way or the Toledo Humane Society.
To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019