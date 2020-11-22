1/1
Robert E. Newman II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert E. Newman, II

Mr. Newman, 77, passed Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was a 1962 graduate of the Irving E. Macomber Vocational Technical High School and was employed at Dana Inc. 12 years as a job setter.

He was preceded in death by father, Robert, I; mother, Willa Lewis and son, Robert, III. He is survived by wife, Betty; daughters, Francoise Thompson and Yvette (Artie) Griffin; 7 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter, and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved