Mr. Robert E. Newman, IIMr. Newman, 77, passed Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was a 1962 graduate of the Irving E. Macomber Vocational Technical High School and was employed at Dana Inc. 12 years as a job setter.He was preceded in death by father, Robert, I; mother, Willa Lewis and son, Robert, III. He is survived by wife, Betty; daughters, Francoise Thompson and Yvette (Artie) Griffin; 7 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter, and a host of loving relatives and friends.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.