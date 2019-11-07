|
Robert E. "Bob" Overmyer
Robert E. "Bob" Overmyer, age 65, of Holland, passed away November 3, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. Bob was born February 10, 1954 in Toledo to Robert and Elaine (Blakeman) Overmyer. He was employed with SE Johnson for many years before retiring. He loved the outdoors, especially cross country skiing, hunting, landscaping and brick laying. His favorite activity was fishing with his grandson, Kyle.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany B. Overmyer and her mother, Mary Overmyer; grandson, Kyle Buchholz; sisters, Patricia "Patty" (Larry) Schimming and Jackie Geer.
In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his long time companion, Kathy Schroeder.
The family will receive guests Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1 - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019