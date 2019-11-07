Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Overmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bob" Overmyer


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. "Bob" Overmyer Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Overmyer

Robert E. "Bob" Overmyer, age 65, of Holland, passed away November 3, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. Bob was born February 10, 1954 in Toledo to Robert and Elaine (Blakeman) Overmyer. He was employed with SE Johnson for many years before retiring. He loved the outdoors, especially cross country skiing, hunting, landscaping and brick laying. His favorite activity was fishing with his grandson, Kyle.

He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany B. Overmyer and her mother, Mary Overmyer; grandson, Kyle Buchholz; sisters, Patricia "Patty" (Larry) Schimming and Jackie Geer.

In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his long time companion, Kathy Schroeder.

The family will receive guests Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1 - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -