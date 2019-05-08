Robert E. Rabideau



Robert E. Rabideau, age 92, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday May 1st, 2019 at home in Athens, Ohio. He was born March 9th, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Mildred Rabideau.



Robert was a federal contract administrator for most of his adult life working in both Toledo and Cambridge, Ohio. He retired in the early 90s. He and his wife, Pat (Conrad), took their antiques and collectibles business "The Rabbit's Hutch" to Eustis, Florida in 1994. After Pat died, Robert married Rena (Pilato) who died in 2009. Robert later met Celia Bonhagen and remained in Florida until 2018 when he moved to Athens, Ohio to live with his daughter. After dissolving his business in 2003, he devoted his energies to music and travel – two of his great passions.



Robert is survived by his partner Celia Bonhagen; sons Gary (Claudia) Michael (Deborah), Dennis (Cynthia), and Jeffrey; his daughters Susan Raymond and Kelly Huq (Faizul); 24 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Mary, James, John, Gerald, and Patricia; his wife Patricia, wife Rena, daughter Kathleen (John) Kampfer, and sons William and Mark, and one grandchild.



At his request, Robert was cremated. There will be a service for him in Athens, Ohio.



A second memorial service will take place in Toledo at an undetermined date in June. Memorial donations may be given to hospice at https://www.ohiohealth.com/locations/home-care/ohiohealth-home-care-in-athens. Please share condolences at: www.toledoblade.com/obituaries.



Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019