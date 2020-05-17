Robert "Bob" E. Rutledge
August 9, 1926 - May 16, 2020
Robert "Bob" E. Rutledge, 93, of Temperance, MI, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. Born, August 9, 1926, in Pioneer, Ohio, he was one of eleven children of Roy and Ethel (Long) Rutledge. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes on November 1, 1943. On December 15, 1943, he went aboard his beloved ship, the U.S.S. Yorktown – The Fighting Lady and served during WWII from 1943-1945. Bob received 10 Bronze Stars and the Presidential Unit Citation. He was discharged on April 6, 1946. Bob was wed to his wife, Audine on November 3, 1977. He was employed as an electrician working out of the I.B.E.W, Local 8 for 44 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement, they spent time square dancing and round dancing. They also loved to travel, especially to Charleston, SC to see his beloved ship, the U.S.S. Yorktown. He was a member of Bedford Alliance Church and a life-long member of the V.F.W. Post 2898, Toledo, OH.
He is survived by his loving wife, Audine; 3 daughters; and a step-daughter. He was preceded in death by all of his siblings.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private. The funeral will be live webcasted on Monday, May 18, 2020, at pawlakfuneralhome.com at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home. Temperance, MI.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
August 9, 1926 - May 16, 2020
Robert "Bob" E. Rutledge, 93, of Temperance, MI, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. Born, August 9, 1926, in Pioneer, Ohio, he was one of eleven children of Roy and Ethel (Long) Rutledge. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes on November 1, 1943. On December 15, 1943, he went aboard his beloved ship, the U.S.S. Yorktown – The Fighting Lady and served during WWII from 1943-1945. Bob received 10 Bronze Stars and the Presidential Unit Citation. He was discharged on April 6, 1946. Bob was wed to his wife, Audine on November 3, 1977. He was employed as an electrician working out of the I.B.E.W, Local 8 for 44 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement, they spent time square dancing and round dancing. They also loved to travel, especially to Charleston, SC to see his beloved ship, the U.S.S. Yorktown. He was a member of Bedford Alliance Church and a life-long member of the V.F.W. Post 2898, Toledo, OH.
He is survived by his loving wife, Audine; 3 daughters; and a step-daughter. He was preceded in death by all of his siblings.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private. The funeral will be live webcasted on Monday, May 18, 2020, at pawlakfuneralhome.com at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home. Temperance, MI.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 18, 2020.