Robert E. Scott Jr.
1947 - 2020
Robert E. Scott Jr.

Robert Eugene Scott Jr., age 73, of Toledo, Ohio, beloved husband of Sherry Scott, passed away on June 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He passed from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Robert was a repairman, having learned his vocational skills at the old Macomber/Whitney trade school. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served his country proudly in the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic, earning multiple medals for his bravery and valor, including a Purple Heart.

Robert loved to create with his hands, often doing woodworking, or cross stitching. He also enjoyed playing video games, especially Spyro the Dragon, many of the Mario titles, and RPGs such as the Castlevania Series and Might and Magic Series. He was also was a patient and kind man, acting as an umpire and coach for Girls Softball in California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Constance Scott (nee Jurski) and Robert Eugene Scott Sr. He is survived by his brother, Charles Scott.

Robert loved his family greatly and he is survived by his wife, Sherry Scott (nee Gemkow); his son, Peter (Breecie) Scott; stepdaughter, Tann (Elizabeth) Martens; stepson, Raymond (Becky) Martens and stepdaughter, Stacy (Matt) Thomas. He also enjoyed playing grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd, Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. As Robert has friends and family throughout the world, the service will be live streamed online. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78523724

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
