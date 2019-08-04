|
Robert E. "Bob" Smith
Robert E. "Bob" Smith, age 82, of Northwood, Ohio passed away August 1, 2019 at Manor at Perrysburg. He was born May 3, 1937 in Charleston, WV to John and Effie (Eichinger) Smith. Robert was employed with Conrail Rail Road retiring after more than 37 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary and Howard "Dick" Smith and sister-in-law, Dreama Smith. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 37 years,
Janet A. Smith; children, Kim (Brad) Samuelson, Douglas B. Smith, Cheryl (Steven) Leffler, Robin Cole and John (Kay) Laugerman, Jr.; siblings, Nancy (Oliver) Carpenter, Carl (Kathy) Smith, L. David (Marianne) Smith, Deborah (Gus) Drum and Rebecca Waugh; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The Smith Family would like to thank the Staff and Caregivers of Ohio Living Hospice and Manor Care at Perrysburg, especially Jason Grunden, for the loving care and support each of them provided during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers and services, Bob's Family requests Memorial Contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice in Bob's memory.
