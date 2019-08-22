Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Spenthoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Spenthoff


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Spenthoff Obituary
Robert E. Spenthoff

Robert E. Spenthoff, 77, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1941 to Robert J. and Sylvia (Haley) Spenthoff in Toledo. Robert worked for the Anderson's, Cook's, Ontario, Rinks, Bargain City, and Washington Distributors. Bob married his loving wife Sharon on October 2, 1992. He was the patriarch of the Spenthoff family. Although Bob and Sharon did not have children of their own, he cherished his nieces and nephews and was affectionately known as "U.B." – a John Candy role as Uncle Buck. Bob was an avid Mud Hens and Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed playing pool and euchre, entertaining crowds of people at the Margaret Hunt Senior Center during monthly talent shows and was also a professional lip-syncher and air guitar player.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Sharon (Calhoun); siblings, Ginger (Richard) Lumbrezer, Connie (Mark) Briel, Jim Spenthoff and Kathy Spenthoff (JD Riker); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Interment will be private.

The family would like to thank the staff at Advanced Health Care for all their care and support.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now