Robert E. Spenthoff
Robert E. Spenthoff, 77, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1941 to Robert J. and Sylvia (Haley) Spenthoff in Toledo. Robert worked for the Anderson's, Cook's, Ontario, Rinks, Bargain City, and Washington Distributors. Bob married his loving wife Sharon on October 2, 1992. He was the patriarch of the Spenthoff family. Although Bob and Sharon did not have children of their own, he cherished his nieces and nephews and was affectionately known as "U.B." – a John Candy role as Uncle Buck. Bob was an avid Mud Hens and Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed playing pool and euchre, entertaining crowds of people at the Margaret Hunt Senior Center during monthly talent shows and was also a professional lip-syncher and air guitar player.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Sharon (Calhoun); siblings, Ginger (Richard) Lumbrezer, Connie (Mark) Briel, Jim Spenthoff and Kathy Spenthoff (JD Riker); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Interment will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at Advanced Health Care for all their care and support.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019