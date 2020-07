Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert E. Stearns passed away at the age of 92 on July 10, 2020 at his home in Whitehouse, OH. Celebration of Life to be held at Waterville Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., ceremony at 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.





