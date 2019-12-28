|
Robert E. Vargo
Robert E. Vargo, 81, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. He was born on November 20, 1938 in Curtice, Ohio to Bert and Helen Vargo. Robert was a graduate of Clay-Genoa High School. He worked for Columbia Gas as a pipefitter for 35 years before retiring. He will be remembered as a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Julie (Frank) Coehrs, Becky Vargo, and Bobbi (John) Taylor; grandchildren: Bryan (Heather) Coehrs, Michael (Heather) Coehrs, and Bradley Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Mila, Aiden, and Abigail and his special companion, Carole Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; brother, William and sisters, Ann Vaughn, Goldie Harr, Julia Murray, Margaret Vargo, and Elizabeth VanHorn.
A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. where services will be held at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of N.W. Ohio.
A special thanks to his nurse, Linda at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg for all her wonderful care.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019