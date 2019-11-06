Home

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
22 N. 2nd St.
Waterville, OH
1951 - 2019
Robert E. Varwig Obituary
Robert E. Varwig

Robert Earl Varwig passed away peacefully in his own home in Sunset Beach, NC, on October 26, 2019, at the age of 68. Bob is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Patricia Ann Tornow Varwig. He was the only surviving child of Henry and Ruth Varwig and was born in Toledo on February 19, 1951.

Bob was a graduate of Rogers High School and worked many years for Lion Store Warehouse and the Ohio Department of Transportation. He also served for 3 years as a bridge tender at the Craig Bridge in Toledo. He and his wife Patty retired to Sunset Beach, NC, in 2013.

Bob is survived by his many cousins and his nieces and nephews with whom he developed a close and loving relationship. Uncle Bob was a favorite, known for his laugh, interest in their lives and constant happiness. Bob was an avid Buckeye fan and will be rooting from above for Ohio State to go to the National Football Championship.

A remembrance and reception will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, OH, located at 22 N 2nd St. on Saturday, November 9 at 2 p.m. All of his friends and relatives are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church. A separate celebration of his life was held in North Carolina.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
