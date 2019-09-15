|
|
Robert Earl Johnston
Robert Earl Johnston, age 90, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at Vibrant Life Senior Living in Temperance, MI on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born December 29, 1928 to Eric and Thelma Johnston. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was employed by Admiral Merchants Motor Freight as a truck driver for 25 years. Upon retirement in 1982, Bob worked in maintenance at Lake Township Park. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bob was a past commodore of both the Associated Yacht Clubs and Ottawa River Yacht Club as well as a "Blue Gavel Member" and member of the Great Lakes Past Commodore Association. He also belonged to the Freemasons, Shriners, and American Legion and was awarded the "Ole Man of the River" designation. Bob enjoyed spending his summers in Northern Michigan with his wife of 55 years, Roma "Dolly" Johnston.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Thomas) Wolfe; son, Robert (Darla) Johnston Jr.; grandchildren, Kim (Brad) Corcoran, Thomas (Ronni) Wolfe II, Trevor (April) Wolfe, and Kaylyn (Nicolas) Betancourt; 6 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roma (Coakley) in 2007; great-great grandson, Brady Gaghen; and 4 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 where the Ottawa River Yacht Club will conduct a service at 7 p.m. The funeral service for Bob will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the funeral home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be given to . Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019