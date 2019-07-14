Robert Edward Alexander



Robert Edward Alexander, age 73, of Onsted, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Christopher Edward and Anntoinette (Malatesta) Alexander. On March 19, 1999, he married Stephanie Dames in Charlevoix, MI.



Robert received his Bachelor's degree from Villanova University in 1968 and remained an "extreme" fan of its basketball team, cheering on his Wildcats through three National Championships. He received his Masters from Springfield College.



Robert began his career with the YMCA at age 16 as a swimming instructor. Throughout the years he served the organization in many cities and roles including Physical Director, Executive Director, Vice President of Operations and eventually retired as the CEO of the YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo in 2014. The joining of these two organizations exemplified Robert's life motto of "bringing people together."



A competitive runner for years, Robert competed in triathlons and completed 89 marathons including ultra-marathons and 24-hour races. Robert was a Paul Harris Fellow and member of the Toledo Rotary Club as well as a volunteer for Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, The Victory Center and The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, where he was instrumental in bringing the organization together with the Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence. He was a connoisseur of music and martinis; loved reading, writing and playing pickleball with his friends at the lake.



Robert is survived by his wife, Stephanie; mother Ann McGrath of Perrysburg, OH; two children; Jennifer (Lynn) Ruple of Monclova, OH and Josh (Jody) Alexander of Orlando, FL; two step children, Christopher (Kierra) Dames of Maumee, OH and Lisa (Dan) Dames Hazlett of Greensboro, NC; sister, Kathlene (William) Jernegan of Whitehall, PA; six grandchildren, Carter and Caitlyn Alexander, Patti and Penny Hazlett, Christopher and Jada Dames. He was preceded in death by his father.



Per Robert's wishes, the family will be holding a Celebration of his Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to YMCA Storer Camps. Donation may be made online at YMCAStorerCamps.org Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019