Robert Eric Lineberry "Rob"Robert E. Lineberry, 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. Rob was born September 4, 1962 and was employed with Textileather as a machine operator. On March 27, 1999, he married the love of his life, Julie Seiple. He loved boating and traveling; especially to Key West, Florida; however, his true love was spending time with his parents, wife, children, and grandchildren.Rob is survived by his wife of 21 years, Julie; parents, Marcia & James Rowe; children, Lia Lineberry, Carla (Chad) Schlegel, Robbie (Kyle) Rogers, Chris Harrold, April Harrold, and Amanda (Marty) Bonnington; grandchildren, Hannah, Madison, Sylis, Camron, Ella, Braelynn, Brynlee, Braxten, Jonathan, and Sophia; siblings, Rick (Rhonda) Lineberry, Jim (Terry) Lineberry, Lori Rowe, Deanna Rowe, and James Rowe; along with many loving family members, friends, and his Yorkie, Lola. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Lineberry; along with his brother and best friend, David Lineberry.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon, Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery.