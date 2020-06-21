Robert Eric "Rob" Lineberry
1962 - 2020
Robert Eric Lineberry "Rob"

Robert E. Lineberry, 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. Rob was born September 4, 1962 and was employed with Textileather as a machine operator. On March 27, 1999, he married the love of his life, Julie Seiple. He loved boating and traveling; especially to Key West, Florida; however, his true love was spending time with his parents, wife, children, and grandchildren.

Rob is survived by his wife of 21 years, Julie; parents, Marcia & James Rowe; children, Lia Lineberry, Carla (Chad) Schlegel, Robbie (Kyle) Rogers, Chris Harrold, April Harrold, and Amanda (Marty) Bonnington; grandchildren, Hannah, Madison, Sylis, Camron, Ella, Braelynn, Brynlee, Braxten, Jonathan, and Sophia; siblings, Rick (Rhonda) Lineberry, Jim (Terry) Lineberry, Lori Rowe, Deanna Rowe, and James Rowe; along with many loving family members, friends, and his Yorkie, Lola. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Lineberry; along with his brother and best friend, David Lineberry.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon, Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
We might not of been raised together but do have some memories of us, gonna miss when I called and you knew it was me but you acted like that I was talking to my dad and laughed, gonna miss you Rob may you rest in peace, love your stepsister sis
Deanna Myrice
Sister
