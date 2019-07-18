Robert Eugene Grzegorzewski (1931-2019)



Robert (Bob) Grzegorzewski, 87 years, of Cincinnati, OH (formerly of Lambertville, MI) died peacefully in his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Wavel, his wife of 58 years, was by his side.



Bob was born December 15, 1931 to Stephen and Bertha (Kuss) Grzegorzewski. He attended St. Hedwig grammar school and graduated from Macomber High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy SeaBees during the Korean War, and returned home to earn a Bachelor of Science from the University of Toledo in 1961. During his time in the private sector working for government contractors, he earned his Masters of Business Administration from Xavier University in 1968. Soon after, he began work for the US Defense Contract Administration until his retirement in 1994. He resided in Lambertville with his wife from 1970 until 2018, when they moved to Cincinnati, OH to be closer to their children.



A gifted musician, Bob enjoyed entertaining and played in several bands over the years, in both the military and private sectors. Known as Bob Gregory, he could be found dressed for any holiday or occasion and playing the tenor and alto sax, clarinet, keyboard, harmonica, and numerous rhythm instruments throughout the SE Michigan/Toledo area. He and Wavel also enjoyed competitive dancing and would be the first ones on and last ones to leave any dance floor.



A lifelong student and information consumer, Bob immersed himself in educational information of all types. Magazines, political television, newspapers, classic books on philosophy, history, and strategic thinking, were his form of entertainment and soothing activity. He was considered a very private individual who measured himself on self-reliance and independence.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Wavel (Omey); his children Cathryn (Richard) McGill and Ronald (Bonnie) Grzegorzewski; grandchildren Paige and Shannon McGill, Alex, Aaron, Lindsay, and Morgan Grzegorzewski; great-grandchild Autumn McGill-Brackmann.



The family will have a private memorial service in Cincinnati, OH.



Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019